Selena Gomez taking hiatus from music, moving focus to acting

Selena Gomez has scored three top 10 albums, but even with that success, her gaze has shifted solely toward acting. For the moment.

“The Wizards of Waverly Place” acress told E! News that she and her band The Scene are on hiatus, as she’s looking at her work load for 2012.

“”We’re going to take a break from music,” Gomez said. “My band and I are going to chill on that for a second. I’ll be doing two films in the beginning of [2012], which I’m excited about. They are both different and things I’ve never played before and will be fun for me.”

She’s referring to her forthcoming role in Harmony Korine-directed “Spring Breakers,” and another title, as-yet-to-be-announced, though Deadline reports she’s attached to comedy “Hot Mess.” “Spring Breakers” co-stars James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens and Emma Roberts.

The finale and end to “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” on Disney, airs tonight (Jan. 6). Gomez & the Scene’s last effort, “When the Sun Goes Down,” was released last year and peaked at No. 3 on The Billboard 200.