Sentinels supress ‘international turmoil’ in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ image

(CBR) The early marketing campaign for director Bryan Singer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” continues to make good use of the Sentinels in this new Trask Industries photo of one of the monster-hunting giant robots responding to “international turmoil at a moment”s notice.”

That led us to the Trask Industries website, which provides a brief history of the Sentinel program:

In 1973, Trask Industries introduced the first Sentinel production model, the Mark I. Bolivar Trask”s groundbreaking research in AI, robotics and autonomous ballistic systems laid the foundation for the world”s most capable anti-mutant defense system. Since the program”s inception, we”ve continued to advance our founder”s cause through eight additional generational upgrades and enhancements. As we celebrate five decades of achievement, we also bid farewell to regular production of the Mark I and shift our efforts to full-time manufacturing of the Mark X – our first complete overhaul of the Sentinel line. These highly anticipated units will combine next-generation nanotechnology and bioweapon breakthroughs, promising an even brighter future for the human race.

The site also mentions that the 18-foot-tall robot comes equipped with a Mutant Detection Device. Those guys really seem to have this mutant problem figured out.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”, which opens May 23, 2014, stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.