September Sellers: G.O.O.D. Music artwork, Wiz Khalifa moves back, Muse goes October

#Bruce Springsteen #Wiz Khalifa #Kanye West
08.02.12 6 years ago

After a typically sluggish summer, big-named artists head back-to-school in September with equally in-demand new albums.

September 2012 will yield new efforts from hip-hop acts like T.I., G.O.O.D. Music and Wiz Khalifa; from pop stars like Pink and Carly Rae Jepsen; from the recently reuinited like No Doubt and Ben Folds Five; from folkies like Mumford & Sons, Bob Dylan and Cat Power; and beyond.

For Wiz, he’s actually just joining that game: he moved back the release of “O.N.I.F.C.” from Aug. 28 to Sept. 18. The album — the acronym for which stands for “Only N*gga in First Class” — is the follow-up to his Atlantic breakthrough “Rolling Papers.”

Meanwhile, Muse jumps off the Sept. 18 release of “The 2nd Law” and moves it to Oct. 2. Their next single, however, will be “Madness,” which will hopefully be much, much better than their Olympics theme “Survival” (which is absolutely not to be mistaken for Mariah Carey’s “Triumphant”). There’s an album teaser below.

Just to give his buddy Bruce Springsteen a run for his money as the Hardest Working Entertainer Alive, Pete Seeger at 93 years old is releasing not one but two new albums on Sept. 25. “A More Perfect Union” is a new set of originals, featuring duets with Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, Tom Morello, Dar Williams and Emmylou Harris. The second, double-album is “Pete Remembers Woody,” a tribute to Woody Guthrie, with songs, stories and little anecdotes about the late great American songwriter.

Last but not least, Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label effort “Cruel Summer” now has its new artwork, which you can check out in the gallery below. Of course it’s a Grecian-inspired lady holding her breasts. Of course.

Check out all the huge releases that are going to drop starting a month from now: Which September release sticks out for you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen#Wiz Khalifa#Kanye West
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENcruel summergood musicKanye Westmuseonifcseptember albumsTHE 2ND LAWWiz KhalifaWoody Guthrie

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP