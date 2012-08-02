September Sellers: G.O.O.D. Music artwork, Wiz Khalifa moves back, Muse goes October

After a typically sluggish summer, big-named artists head back-to-school in September with equally in-demand new albums.

September 2012 will yield new efforts from hip-hop acts like T.I., G.O.O.D. Music and Wiz Khalifa; from pop stars like Pink and Carly Rae Jepsen; from the recently reuinited like No Doubt and Ben Folds Five; from folkies like Mumford & Sons, Bob Dylan and Cat Power; and beyond.

For Wiz, he’s actually just joining that game: he moved back the release of “O.N.I.F.C.” from Aug. 28 to Sept. 18. The album — the acronym for which stands for “Only N*gga in First Class” — is the follow-up to his Atlantic breakthrough “Rolling Papers.”

Meanwhile, Muse jumps off the Sept. 18 release of “The 2nd Law” and moves it to Oct. 2. Their next single, however, will be “Madness,” which will hopefully be much, much better than their Olympics theme “Survival” (which is absolutely not to be mistaken for Mariah Carey’s “Triumphant”). There’s an album teaser below.

Just to give his buddy Bruce Springsteen a run for his money as the Hardest Working Entertainer Alive, Pete Seeger at 93 years old is releasing not one but two new albums on Sept. 25. “A More Perfect Union” is a new set of originals, featuring duets with Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, Tom Morello, Dar Williams and Emmylou Harris. The second, double-album is “Pete Remembers Woody,” a tribute to Woody Guthrie, with songs, stories and little anecdotes about the late great American songwriter.

Last but not least, Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label effort “Cruel Summer” now has its new artwork, which you can check out in the gallery below. Of course it’s a Grecian-inspired lady holding her breasts. Of course.

Check out all the huge releases that are going to drop starting a month from now: Which September release sticks out for you?