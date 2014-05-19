Sesame Street’s Bert And Zachary Levi Implore Us To Get Off The Internet Through Song

Sesame Street

Spring is in full swing and the where are we? Sitting in a room in front of a lighted box. Or standing in a line staring at a tiny digital candy be crushed. Or walking around outside with our faces glued to our tiny screens to ease our FOMO as we scuttle from one building to the next, like the proto-mole people we are. But Sesame Street and Flynn Rider Zachary Levi are here to free us from the shackles of binary code with their delightful duet 'A Lovely, Sunny Day.' It's time to start living life instead of Instagramming it…right after we check on that notification that just went off.