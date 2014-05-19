Sesame Street’s Bert And Zachary Levi Implore Us To Get Off The Internet Through Song

#Sesame Street
05.19.14

Sesame Street

Spring is in full swing and the where are we? Sitting in a room in front of a lighted box. Or standing in a line staring at a tiny digital candy be crushed. Or walking around outside with our faces glued to our tiny screens to ease our FOMO as we scuttle from one building to the next, like the proto-mole people we are. But Sesame Street and Flynn Rider Zachary Levi are here to free us from the shackles of binary code with their delightful duet 'A Lovely, Sunny Day.' It's time to start living life instead of Instagramming it…right after we check on that notification that just went off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sesame Street
TAGSA Lovely Sunny DayBertSESAME STREETSesame Street songZach LeviZACHARY LEVI

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP