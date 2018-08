Universal has released character posters for “Family Guy” and “Ted” creator Seth MacFarlane’s upcoming western comedy. The promo artwork introduces viewers to the gun-slingin’, cattle-rustlin’, lace-wearin’ cast including MacFarlane and co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Silverman and Giovanni Ribisi.

“A Million Ways to Die in the West” opens May 30.

Take a look at the posters here: