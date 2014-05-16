Seth Meyers Reflects on His Emotional Wedding to Stefon

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the highlights of 2013 was Seth Meyers' decadent and altogether stirring marriage to Stefon on the season finale of “SNL.” No amount of screaming babies is Mozart wigs could ruin the moment, and even the starpower of Anderson Cooper was no match for Stefon's wedded bliss.

Apparently the marriage was a sincerely big moment for Meyers. The former “Weekend Update” anchor waxed emotional about the storied evening, and it turns out a phony marriage to a ridiculous character can be just as heartwarming as a legitimate marriage to one's actual spouse. Good to know.