Seth Meyers will host the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC

NBC is sticking with network tradition and looking to the 12:30 late-night hour to find a host for the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The network announced on Thursday (April 24) evening that “Late Night with Seth Meyers” star Seth Meyers will host the 66th Emmy Awards on Monday, August 25, 2014. The ceremony will take place at the Nokia Theatre and will air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Emmy regular Don Mischer will executive produce the show along with Charlie Haykel and Julianne Hare.

“Seth”s expertise and ease in front of a live audience during his time at ‘SNL,” as well as his comedic brilliance both as a writer and in front of the camera on ‘SNL” and ‘Late Night,” makes him the perfect choice to host the Emmys,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Late Night and Alternative Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Plus, with Don”s vast experience at putting these type of big productions together, we”ll be in great hands.”

The Emmy telecast rotates, of course, between the four major networks and each network has developed its own approach to using the Emmys to showcase internal talent. NBC has had the most consistent plan, though, getting Conan O'Brien to host the 2002 and 2006 shows, with Jimmy Fallon hosting in 2010. In fact, it's not clear why we had to wait for some big announcement on Meyers, who took over the “Late Night” gig this spring. The job was always his.

[You may be forgetting that Neil Patrick Harris hosted last year's Emmys, but that's probably because it's just blended in with the other 1000 award shows Harris has hosted in recent years.]

“Seth is such a talented performer and writer, and we know he will bring something unique to hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards,” states Bruce Rosenblum, Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “We are also excited to welcome Don back this year and very much look forward to their collaboration as we celebrate television”s biggest night during one of the most transformative years in Television Academy history.”

Meyers came to “Late Night” after a long run on “Saturday Night Live,” joining the cast in 2001 and rising to head writer and co-anchor of “Weekend Update.”

The 2014 Emmy nominations will be announced on July 10 at 5:35 a.m. At least it isn't the first morning of Comic-Con this year.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be held on August 16.

Excited? Bored?