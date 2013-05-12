

It’s official: Seth Meyers will replace Jimmy Fallon as “Late Night” host

The “SNL” star will take over the 12:35 slot with his show originating from 30 Rock with Lorne Mchaels producing, NBC announced today. “We think Seth is one of the brightest, most insightful comedy writers and performers of his generation,” said NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt. “His years at ‘SNL’s’ Weekend Update desk, not to mention being head writer of the show for many seasons, helped him hone a topical brand of comedy that is perfect for the ‘Late Night’ franchise.” PLUS: Lorne Michaels will for the 1st time run all big NBC late-night franchises: “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night” and “SNL.”





Seth Meyers will stay with “SNL” through the fall for his 13th season — “Obviously I can’t quit Lorne”

Meyers is expected to begin his “Late Night” gig after the Winter Olympics, when Jimmy Fallon takes over “The Tonight Show.” But it hasn’t been decided what format changes he’ll make — even whether he’ll have a band. ” “I don’t want to make any broad pronouncements about how the show is going to be, whether it”s going to be the same or different,” Meyers says. “But I have to draw on my background in improvisational comedy and sketch comedy and stand-up comedy and try to find some mix of that.”

