Seth Meyers will take over as ‘Late Night’ host in 2014

It’s official: NBC has tapped Emmy-winning writer and “Saturday Night Live” stalwart Seth Meyers to take over as host of “Late Night” as part of the network’s grand 2014 overhaul.
As expected, Meyers will assume the “Late Night” throne in 2014 when Jimmy Fallon kicks off his run as “Tonight Show” host.
“We think Seth is one of the brightest, most insightful comedy writers and performers of his generation. His years at SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ desk, not to mention being head writer of the show for many seasons, helped him hone a topical brand of comedy that is perfect for the ‘Late Night’ franchise,” blurbs NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt. “On behalf of Steve Burke, Ted Harbert and Paul Telegdy, we couldn’t be happier that Seth and Jimmy Fallon will be continuing their careers at NBC after growing up in this network’s late night legacy.”
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” will be shot at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with Lorne Michaels serving as executive producer and with Michael Shoemaker remaining as producer.
“Since 1982, there have been three ‘Late Night’ hosts starting with David Letterman, and Seth couldn’t be in better company,” states Lorne Michaels.
Meyers is currently ending his 12th season on “Saturday Night Live” and his eighth season as head writer. He won a Emmy in 2011 as one of the writers of Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue and was nominated in the same category last year. In his seventh year as Weekend Update host, Meyers has five additional Emmy nominations for writing.
“I only have to work for Lorne for five more years before I pay him back for the time I totaled his car,” states Meyers, “12:30 on NBC has long been incredible real estate. I hope I can do it justice”
While no exact dates have been set for the light night transition, Jay Leno is expected to exit “The Tonight Show” in the spring, with NBC planning on timing the move around the Winter Olympic Games from Sochi.
The Seth Meyers/”Late Night” announcement came just hours before NBC’s official scheduling announcement for the 2013-2014 season and the day before the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers.
What a shame.
Aisha Tyler would’ve been a MUCH better choice than Seth “I’m pretty much like Jimmy Fallon, but not as funny” Meyers.
But, what should we expect from Lorne Michaels.
He’s the guy two weeks ago who cut the Kanish sketch, which was easily the funniest thing on SNL in years.
Double sigh.
I’m confused. Is this something anyone was considering? Seth Meyers is the only name I ever heard floated.
Another straight white male. Awesome!
They should of got Leno to do it.
Yeah, or you know who else would be good for that job? David Letterman.
Would love to see Mulaney/Pedrad WU, or get Hannibal Burress to give it a go as the first African-American to do it
They should have got Leno.
Is there anybody who thinks Seth Meyers is an interesting, unique television presence? People watch him on SNL because its SNL. He hasn’t broken out like Tina Fey or Jimmy Fallon. He’s no Jon Stewart or Stephen Colbert with the sort of persona or sensibility that you can’t find anywhere else on television. This is great news for Ferguson. Meyers isn’t the sort to inspire sampling from other show’s viewerships and I can’t imagine anybody staying up to watch him or even bothering to DVR his show.
I haven’t agreed with the dismissal of late night as “a white man’s club,” but picking someone as bland as Seth Meyers to host a show is a strong argument to make in its favor.
I would’ve loved a more daring selection but I’m not particularly surprised by this. Lorne Michaels is set to secure hold on all of NBC’s late night programming; this selection of someone he is very familiar with helps with that transition.
The best thing about this is that it will (hopefully) close the book on one of the worst eras in SNL history. He was okay on Weekend Update, but the show was terrible with him as the head writer.