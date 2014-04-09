Seth Rogen and Aidy Bryant’s ‘SNL’ Promo is Perfect

04.09.14 4 years ago

I can't think of the last time I watched more than five minutes of two people promoting 'SNL' while sustaining real humor the entire time. I want this moment entered into TV history textbooks for future generations to learn from and lionize. I want scholarly dissertations about how this is possible.

Aidy Bryant steals the show from Seth during this reel and I didn't mind it for a second — even when the topic turns to Zac Efron's ass. For this week, Aidy is my 'SNL' crush, but next week I go right back to Kate McKinnon in her Billie Jean King garb.

TAGSAidy Bryantsaturday night liveSETH ROGENSNL

