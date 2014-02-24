Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are ready for some video games

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg continue to line-up more work. Word today from Collider is that the two men are going to be writing and directing an adaption of the upcoming book “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle that Defined a Generation” by Blake J. Harris.

The non-fiction work is due out this May and details the battle between Sega and Nintendo in the early 1990s for space in the living rooms of video game enthusiasts. The movie rights were bought by Sony Pictures and producer Scott Rudin who then brought on Rogen and Goldberg to write and direct.

It is a timely tale at this moment, with such wars between console producers still taking place today, even if the companies involved have changed. Last fall saw the launch of both the newest PlayStation, the PlayStation 4, from Sony and the latest Xbox, the Xbox One, from Microsoft. Sega got out of the home console business following the Dreamcast which was released in 1998, while Nintendo released their newest console, the Wii U, earlier in 2013.

No more specifics are available on the adaptation at this time, but we will be sure to update you as more is known.