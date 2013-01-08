Seth Rogen to guest star on ‘The Mindy Project’

01.08.13 6 years ago
“The Mindy Project” is going to be getting a surprise visit from a familiar face.

Seth Rogen will guest star on the FOX comedy on Tuesday, Feb. 19. 

The episode, called “The One That Got Away,” finds Mindy (Mindy Kaling) reuniting with her first kiss, Sam (Rogen). After looking back at their younger days together, their teen romance is unexpectedly reignited.

Rogen and Kaling have worked together before. They both appeared in Judd Apatow’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and the two both appear as themselves in the upcoming “The End of the World,” which Rogen co-directed with Evan Goldberg.
Rogen initially made a name for himself on the small screen, starring in the cult hits “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared.” More recently, he’s appeared on episodes of “The League” and “Eastbound and Down.” He can currently be seen in “The Guilt Trip,” alongside Barbara Streisand.

“The Mindy Project”  returns with all-new episodes starting tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 8  at 9:30 pm ET/PT on FOX. 

