Seth Rogen to guest star on ‘The Mindy Project’

“The Mindy Project” is going to be getting a surprise visit from a familiar face. Seth Rogen will guest star on the FOX comedy on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The episode, called “The One That Got Away,” finds Mindy (Mindy Kaling) reuniting with her first kiss, Sam (Rogen). After looking back at their younger days together, their teen romance is unexpectedly reignited.

Rogen and Kaling have worked together before. They both appeared in Judd Apatow’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and the two both appear as themselves in the upcoming “The End of the World,” which Rogen co-directed with Evan Goldberg.