Seven X-Men Valentine’s Day cards for your super-sweetheart

(CBR) Although the kind of comics Matt Bors is best known for are far removed from the superhero genre, the political cartoonist has an unabashed love for the characters – and that”s showing through in these great illustrations he”s releasing for Valentine”s Day. Bearing the subtitle “protecting a world that hugs and smooches them,” Bors” X-Men Valentines really hit the mutant-loving hearts of X-Men fans, and show he really knows his characters.