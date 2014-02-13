Seven X-Men Valentine’s Day cards for your super-sweetheart

and 02.13.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Although the kind of comics Matt Bors is best known for are far removed from the superhero genre, the political cartoonist has an unabashed love for the characters – and that”s showing through in these great illustrations he”s releasing for Valentine”s Day. Bearing the subtitle “protecting a world that hugs and smooches them,” Bors” X-Men Valentines really hit the mutant-loving hearts of X-Men fans, and show he really knows his characters.

