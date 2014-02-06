‘Sex Sent Me to the ER’ gets a jumbo-sized order from TLC

How much did you love “Sex Sent Me to the ER” on TLC? If the answer to that question is “a whole lot,” you’re not alone in your adoration. TLC’s four episode run of the series averaged 1.9 million viewers. Not surprisingly, TLC is looking to serve up many more tales of sexual misadventure, as the show has now been picked up for an additional 35 one-hour episodes. Best of all? If you have a horror story to share, you just might get your chance.

The series documents the real-life and often hilarious stories of what happens when passion turns to panic and leads to the ER. New episodes will start filming this month and the show is slated to return on TLC in the second quarter and run through the end of the year.

“Sex Sent Me to the ER” premiered on TLC as a four-part series on December 28 and is currently airing in encores on Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Beginning episodes featured stories such as a 440 pound. virgin who accidentally sent his girlfriend headfirst through a wall during his first time and a woman who went to the ER after experiencing a two-hour orgasm that wouldn”t stop.

TLC is currently casting couples (www.tlc.com/casting) with amusing and extraordinary stories where a sexual mishap led to an emergency room visit. C’mon, now’s your chance to overshare with the world!

Clips from the first four episodes can be found at http://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/sex-sent-me-to-the-er.