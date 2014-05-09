Sex Sent Me to the ER: It’s literally great balls of fire

Many of the events that occur on “Sex Sent Me to the ER (Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. on TLC) are worthy of wincing. This week, you'll not only wince, but cross your legs very, very tightly — especially if you're a guy.

In this clip from the show, I'm not sure why Glenn thought doing a striptease in the dark would entice Corrine. I'm also not sure why she felt the need to keep a lighter next to the bed as a light source. There are these things called lamps that she might want to look into, but then she wouldn't have this amazing story to tell at parties and her husband wouldn't have serious burns all over his private parts. Hey, maybe that was the goal anyway. He says he was feeling frisky, but Corrine sure doesn't.

Also in this week's episode, a young couple uses a “treat” in a new and apparently explosive way, and a quickie in the car results in multiple injuries for one couple. See what being adventurous gets you, kids? See?

What do you think of “Sex Sent Me to the ER”?