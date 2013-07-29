Shadowman #9

and 07.29.13 5 years ago

Valiant is proud to present an advance preview of Shadowman #9 from Justin Jordan (Green Lantern: New Guardians) and all-star artists Neil Edwards (Fantastic Four) and Roberto De La Torre (Daredevil)! The final showdown between Shadowman and Master Darque has finally arrived…but those that Jack Boniface holds dearest will be the ones who suffer the most brutal blows of all.

Trapped in the Deadside with his powers at an all-time low, Jack is about to suffer a devastating betrayal as Master Darque”s ultimate plan stands revealed. Now, with the Brethren on the verge of wiping out the last of the Abettors in New Orleans, and the Deadside threatening to explode into our world, Jack will have to call on everything he”s got to stop them…or lose it all trying.

The final battle foretold since issue #1 happens here…but there will be no victory, just survival, when Master Darque leaves his mark on Shadowman #9 – in stores August 7th!

And be back in 30 days when Justin Jordan presents the next chapter of Master Darque’s early years –and the origin of all Shadowmen along with it – in Shadowman #10, in stores September 4th!

