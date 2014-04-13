Shailene Woodley and Ansel Engort find a metaphor in first ‘Fault in Our Stars’ clip

“The Fault in Our Stars” is increasingly becoming one of the more anticipated movies of the summer. It's not just because the original novel by John Green was a million copy bestseller. It's not just because the film's studio, 20th Century Fox, appears over the moon with the results. It's not because Shailene Woodley is quickly becoming a major movie star. It's not just that Ansel Engort is on the road to be the next twentysomething leading man (get ready to see him in High School and college-age roles for the next five years…at least). It's a combination of all those elements and the lack of summer dramas. I mean, if you're gonna release a drama in June in 2014 it better be damn good.

Fox chose the MTV Movie Awards to debut the first full clip from “Stars” and you can find it embedded below. Check it out and see why “Stars” might be different from the usual run of the mill teen melodrama.

“Fault in Our Stars” opens nationwide on June 6.