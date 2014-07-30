Shailene Woodley sees Edward get stabbed in ‘Divergent’ deleted scene

“Insurgent” won't be in theaters for months, but meanwhile fans can see Shailene Woodley in a highly-anticipated previously unseen deleled scene from “Divergent.”

This quick scene, which can be found on the film's upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release, finds Tris (Woodley) and Christina (Zoë Kravitz) awoken in the middle of the night to the sounds of screams after Edward (Ben Lamb) has been mysteriously stabbed in the eye. That Peter guy (Miles Teller) is looking mighty suspicious…

It's a very dark scene — thematically and visually — and director Neil Burger was likely forced to cut it for the PG-13 film. Fans of Veronica Roth's book will be happy to see it though, even if it's not being integrated back into the film itself.

Watch the deleted scene below:

“Divergent” also stars Theo James, Kate Winslet, Maggie Q, Mekhi Phifer, Ray Stevenson, Ashley Judd and Ansel Elgort. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer is joining the fun in the 2015 sequel, “Insurgent.”

The Blu-ray Combo Pack also includes the documentary “Bringing Divergent to Life,” the featurette “Faction Before Blood,” deleted scenes and two audio commentaries featuring Burger and producers Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher.

“Divergent” will be on DVD and Blu-ray August 5. “Insurgent” will be in theaters March 20, 2015.