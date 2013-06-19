Shailene Woodley’s Mary Jane Watson out of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

06.19.13 5 years ago 5 Comments
Sorry Spidey fans, Mary Jane Watson isn’t going to be in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Instead, it seems, she’s going to be held for the third installment of the reborn franchise according to SuperHeroHype.
Scenes were shot with Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane for the film, but they are not going to be used. Director Marc Webb released a statement saying “I made a creative decision to streamline the story and focus on Peter and Gwen and their relationship,” and that “Shailene is an incredibly talented actress and while we only shot a few scenes with Mary Jane, we all love working with her.”
The film will hardly be without new and returning cast members. Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) is going to have a lot of folks to deal with, from Norman and Harry Osborn (Chris Cooper and Dane DeHaan) to The Rhino (Paul Giamatti) to Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) is going to be back as well.
Earlier this week, Sony announced plans for both a third and fourth entry into “The Amazing Spider-Man” series, dating them for 2016 and 2018 respectively. Clearly there is a lot of time for the powers that be to work out how to best work Woodley and Mary Jane into the franchise.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” swings into theaters May 2, 2014.

Around The Web

TAGSANDREW GARFIELDShailene WoodleyThe Amazing SpidermanThe Amazing SpiderMan 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP