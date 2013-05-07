Shane Black’s ‘Doc Savage’ becomes official and may be his next movie

I never expected to actually see a studio announcing “Doc Savage”.
Sure, we’ve reported on the various blips and bloops about this one over the course of the development so far, and just over a week ago, we mentioned this as a very real possibility for Black to return to as his next film.
Now it appears to be official. Sony sent out the press release a little while ago announcing a formal deal with Shane to write and direct what I’m sure they all hope will be the first of many “Doc Savage” movies. This is a thrilling moment on a lot of levels. First, Shane Black has never been more white-hot than he is right now. Even the release of “Lethal Weapon” can’t compare to this based on what a commercial juggernaut “Iron Man 3” has become. I’m sure everyone expected it to be a hit, but it’s a sensation. The money it’s earning is sort of amazing. Marvel defies all expectations each time out.
Black could do pretty much anything next based on the reviews and the returns for “Iron Man 3,” and that’s the exact moment to do something like “Doc Savage.” He’s going to be doing his best to establish an entire world with that film, peopled with characters like Monk and Ham and Long Tom and Doc’s plucky cousin Pat. I’m dying to see if he tries to evoke the work of James Bama, who wasn’t the first artist to try to define Doc and his friends visually, but who was arguably the most important. The Doc I used as the graphic for this story is a James Bama version, painted for the Bantam Books reissues that started publishing in the ’60s. Black could well have his own interpretation in mind and he’s certainly not obligated to look to book covers for his visual inspiration. I’m just curious since we’ve never really had a defining visual version of the character.
Here’s what Sony sent over:
Sony Pictures Entertainment has closed its deal with Shane Black to co-write and direct Doc Savage, and Black is eyeing it as his next film, it was announced today by Doug Belgrad, president of Columbia Pictures, and Hannah Minghella, president of Production for the studio. Black co-wrote the screenplay with Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, based on the hero of pulp novels, films, and comic books. Neal H. Moritz is producing the project with Ori Marmur through his Original Film banner. Michael Usland will also serve as a producer on the film.
Commenting on the announcement, Minghella said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be building a franchise from the ground up with Shane and this team. Shane and Neal have a fantastic understanding of the character and a great take on the material and we can’t wait to get this production up and running.”
One of the most popular characters of the pulps of the 1930s and 40s, Doc Savage was also popularized on radio, film and television. He is a scientist, physician, adventurer, inventor, explorer and researcher. He has been trained since birth to be nearly superhuman in every way, with outstanding strength, a photographic memory, and vast knowledge and intelligence. He uses his skills and powers to punish evil wherever in the world he finds it.
Black most recently co-wrote and directed Iron Man 3 which has grossed more than $700 million since opening a little more than one week ago. He previously wrote and directed Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
Excited yet? I am. I’m tracking this one with the keenest possible interest, and I find it amazing to think I may well be sitting down in a theater within the next few years to finally see someone take a serious shot at turning one of the great all-time pulp creations into a big screen adventure.
“Iron Man 3” is in theaters and kicking ass currently.
Doc Savage is the new John Carter?!
Well, here’s hoping Sony’s marketing department does a better job then Disney’s did for ‘John Carter.
Batman cribs a lot from Doc Savage. It’s weird to me to think that we might finally be getting a real Batman movie; it’ll just be called Doc Savage.
If they cast Tom Cruise as Doc I swear I’m murdering Hollywood. All of it.
That will not happen if Will Smith can help it.
I love ‘Doc Savage’ and I’m sure Shane Black will knock this out of the park. Very excited for this.
The meeting went like this…
Iron Man is Huge- Man of Steel is gonna be huge.
Any other Men of metal we can cash in on?
How bout’ Metal Men?
– Nope, nobody read that comic.
Any Aluminum guys?
– Nope. Its an alloy.
How bout’ Bronze? Isn’t there a Man of Bronze
– There ya go.
FYI -Aluminum isn’t a an alloy. Bronze is.
Hey Drew where would be a good place to start for a Doc Savage novice?
*cracks knuckles*
Okay then – I’m not Drew, but I’ve been a fan for over 40 years, and I know a thing or two about Doc.
Just about any of the books will give you a quick overview of the character. The books in the early to mid-30s are the best, but the 40s saw some neat little detective stories too, but if you want Doc at his super-human best, stick with the ’33 to ’38 stories. You could start with the “Man of Bronze” book to be sure, but a lot of the early ’33 stories Dent’s writing is a little hyper – at that point he never met an exclamation point he didn’t like. The next story, “Land of Terror” is a dinosaur-island story and fun, but…yeah. Hyper. My favorite story of ’33 is “The Phantom City” – Dent begins to find his voice less hyper, more understated and, to me, effective. “Fear Cay” is great, “Repel” (Bantam paperback titled “The Deadly Dwarf”). And one of my favorites – “The Fortress of Solitude”. The Fortress is mentioned from book one, but gets to star in this tale that introduces us to the great villain John Sunlight – the only Doc villain to come back later. Anyhow – hope that helps you. Sorry for butting in Drew, but I’m kind of a little pumped right now for this news. And back to lurking I go…
Just out of curiosity Bobj, how do the Phillip Jose Farmer books stand up? I’ve never read the originals but it may be time to start.
Well, if you’re talking “Escape From Loki” – I’ve only read that once – when it first came out. I remember enjoying it well enough – but it’s more of a Farmer book than having the feel of a true Doc book. Probably time for me to revisit it. Now – if you’re talking the “A Feast Unknown” and “Mad Goblin” ones – the Tarzan/Doc character pastiches… Well, if you haven’t heard anything about “Feast” than it will be a shock. Very violent and VERY sexual (please note the use of “very”). I believe Farmer wanted to explore the pent up sex/violence aspect of the heroes, and he does do that. “The Mad Goblin” Doc story has none of the sexual aspect of “Feast” – but honestly, it doesn’t have the shock value that “Feast” has going for it, and I found it a bit ho-hum personally. I’m a Farmer fan, but when he does his homages I don’t find them all that engaging. I guess I’m a Dent purist to a certain degree – not drying to sound like some hipster doofus or elitist. A few of the books by Murray were okay, but I haven’t read any of the new “wild” ones because – despite the fan boy drooling reviews – I have heard from trusted sources that they’re not very good.
Thanks for the info BOBJ, I really appreciate it.
No problem. I hope you enjoy reading them if you get a chance, and become a fan.
I did read Feast And Goblin, and you’re right about Feast. It was weird reading it and seeing Weismuller and O’sullivan in my head, and slightly uncomfortable. I did enjoy Tarzan Alive though.
Heh – I read “Tarzan Alive” when I was around 15 and based a term paper on the feasibility of Tarzan being real. I liked “DS: His Apocalyptic Life” too – it’s a good Doc primer.
Yeah I’ve been wanting to read Doc Savage for a while now but the amount of material was so daunting that I never dove in. I’m excited to get started!
I’m very curious to see a follow up discussion on Iron Man 3. After all the hype, and critics like you that praised the hell out of it, I was so psyched. But now I’m seeing tons and tons of complaints from friends, from internet comments on other sites, from all over, listing all the ways it disappointed. It disappointed me in a lot of those ways, too, and I’m wondering if that crowd would appear here, if a conversation was started.
Bodybuilder Ron Ely played Doc back in the 70’s if I remember correctly.It was a horrible movie, so bad I still remember it decades later.Dwayne Johnson or Will Smith.They are both considered “Bronze” technically.
They sld give Bones a shot at this! Hes always great in every movie i seen him in! He the next breakout actor! Give him a go at it!