Shane Meadows and the Stone Roses collide in an amazing new trailer

Goosebumps.
I would not have guessed that there was a hole in my life shaped exactly like a documentary about the Stone Roses directed by Shane Meadows, but there totally was, and now I know it.
First of all, I love Shane Meadows movies. I just plain like the way he thinks. I like his characters, i think he’s got a great subtle eye, and I think he’s made some great, largely underseen films that deserve discovery by a larger audience.
Second of all, I love the Stone Roses. I remember when that album first came out. It felt like there was a real moment happening in music, and I loved a lot of what I was listening to, and even amidst a bunch of other great things going on, The Stone Roses stood out. It’s one of those albums that has stayed in permanent rotation ever since, and every time I listen it, I get a sort of full-sensory time travel back to the first few times I heard it and the summer it was omnipresent in our house and great times that were scored by the album, and it’s all tied up together in a flood of emotion and experience for me.
These days, I have other priorities besides seeing bands live. I still think live music is one of the best things in the world, but in Los Angeles, it’s expensive and it’s annoying to coordinate and I’ve pretty much given up because it’s just plain easier. And because I don’t go see live music, I try not to read about live music as much. It’s like reading restaurant reviews of places I’ll never be able to go eat. I just don’t see the point in torturing myself. As a result, I’m almost embarrassed to say I didn’t know that this happened, so watching the trailer was my moment of “Wait a minute… the Stone Roses got back together?!”
I can’t wait to see this. I am not exaggerating when I say this is one of the films I am most curious to see, and as soon as possible. Check it out:
There is nothing about this movie that is anything less than a dead-center hit on my pleasure center based on my particular tastes. I can see how this might not be your personal cup of tea, but for me, this looks like absolute movie heaven, and I am excited to not only see it in the theater but to get a copy for the house that I can play over and over, a new addition to a very small discography.
Now I just wish my old roommate Keven still lived in LA so we could see it together.
There is no current US release date for the film that I could find. Please, someone, fix that.
you and me both. you and me both.
their first album, their singles, even their second album NEVER leaves my rotation. i have long felt they were one of the greatest bands that never gets enough attention. this is the first i’ve heard of this. i MUST SEE THIS MOVIE. thank you so damn much for mentioning it. this is the first i’ve heard of it!
The Stone Roses… For me, their debut album is in my opinion, the best album… ever. It’s got everything you want times a million in terms of pop hooks, riffs, rhythms, psychedelic swirls, and all of that good stuff. And I do like “Second Coming”.
Living in Manchester in the UK, I was fortunate enough to be at the reunion concert where Shane filmed the documentary. Needless to say, it was a euphoric experience and it looks like he captured it perfectly.
Drew – You were born on the wrong side of the pond, my friend! Wish you could have been there!
Same here, Drew. That was such a great time in music, and their first album is ever-present on my iPod. I hear something new every time I listen to it, even after all these years. I was so bummed to hear about the lack of love — or even recognition — they received at Coachella this year. Kids these days….
Can’t wait to see this. Any reason why the title of the film isn’t mentioned once?
I’m a concert junkie who’s seen most of the bands I’ve wanted to see but the Stone Roses have been my one big regret for missing them on their last US tour in 1995. So I finally got a chance to see them this past weekend at Coachella and loved it. The band was amazing and Ian Brown was, well, he was Ian. Not the greatest singer but in decent form. As some of the reports indicated, it was one of the smallest crowds for a headliner at Coachella but for me and the other fans that didn’t matter as we danced and sang along to a great set.
I’ll watch it with you, Drew. Grab some animal style fries first. I was a die hard Stone Roses fan, and was thrilled about the Coachella shows. Can’t wait for them to put out some new tracks!
The really funny thing here is that Shane didn’t even like the Roses when we were at school. Punk, Ska were his bag, he had no interest at all in them. Amazing how suddenly he’s a massive fan !