Shania Twain debuting first single in six years on June 12

Shania Twain has been hard at work on her OWN Network television show, but she obviously hasn’t shirked music altogether. The country-pop crossover superstar is finally prepared to unveil her first single in six years, “Today Is Your Day.”

The track — along with a duet with Lionel Richie on “Endless Love” — will air during the finale of the songstress’ show “Why Not? with Shania Twain on Sunday (June 12). “Today Is Your Day” is produced by Twain and Nathan Chapman and will be added to radio the same day and available to fans exclusively through iTunes.

“I wrote this song in real time as the series developed,” Twain told Perez Hilton. “I’m so excited! I can’t believe it!”

Her show chronicled this gradual return and her new romance with now-husband Frédéric Thiébaud, after years in and out of the tabloid spotlight.

Twain’s last three singles were “Shoes,” “I Ain’t No Quitter” and “Don’t,” all from 2005 and all from 2004’s “Greatest Hits” package.