

Shark Week adds a late-night talk show: “Shark After Dark”

This year’s Shark Week programming has been announced, including “Air Jaws,” “I Escaped Jaws,” “Spawn of Jaws,” “Sharks Behaving Badly” and “”Sharkpocalypse.”

Nik Wallenda will offer commentary when Discovery re-airs his Grand Canyon walk

“Nik Talks The Walk” will be shown on Sunday.

James Gandolfini’s funeral program for sale on eBay for as much as $1000

“The Gandolfini ghouls are out,” says the NY Daily News.



New Yorker’s Bert & Ernie cover first surfaced 1 year ago

Artist Jack Hunter’s image was first submitted to a Tumblr blog. PLUS: Why the cover is infantilizing and offensive, Bert & Ernie cover gets a “Seinfeld” parody, and why is the cover being taken so seriously?

“Duck Dynasty” adding a beardless brother

Alan Robertson, Phil Robertson’s eldest son, is joining the show for Season 4 after quitting his day job as a PR manager.

“Game of Thrones” casts Prince Oberyn Martell

Chilean actor Pedro Pascal will take on the major Season 4 role.

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” is getting extra episodes

The ABC limited series will expand beyond the 13 episodes ordered.



Netflix launches “Max,” a virtual assistant who will recommend TV shows to watch

Netflix says Max is “rumored to be the child of Siri and Hall 9000.”



Watch Larry David’s full-length HBO “Clear History” trailer

Featuring Larry with a beard and without a beard.

Chicken-eating Dax Shepard rejects PETA’s “Sexiest Vegetarian” title

The “Parenthood” star, who was named “Sexiest Vegetarian” with Kristen Bell, said he tried veganism for a year, but stopped six months ago.



“Shark Tank” adds the New York Giants’ Academy Award-winning co-owner

Steve Tisch will serve as a “guest shark.”



Daniel Radcliffe returns to “The Simpsons,” this time to voice a dog

Radcliffe’s first cameo on the show was in 2010, as the vampire son of Dracula.

Kim Zolciak caught smoking while pregnant

The “Real Housewives” star was also captured smoking during her last pregnancy.



“Lost’s” Rebecca Mader to guest on “Warehouse 13”

She’ll appear in one of the Syfy show’s final episodes.





History Channel seeking Hitler lookalikes

Also wanted: Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt lookalikes for a new miniseries.

Read the Emmy episode submissions from 10 comedies

From “Louie” to “Girls.” PLUS: 10 drama submissions.



“The Taste” cuts 1 judge

Chef Brian Malarkey won’t be back for Season 2.





Gilbert Gottfried tackles “Breaking Bad”

Check him out reading a Walter White monologue.



Watch Rob Lowe as Arsenio on “SNL”

Arsenio Beckman.



“Family Ties” and “Spin City” cast members pay tribute to Gary David Goldberg

Michael Gross, Connie Britton, Alan Ruck and more pay tribute to Goldberg, who died last week.