“Sharknado 3” will strike “the Feast Coast”

Multiple cities will be impacted by the next Sharknado, from Washington D.C. to Orlando, Florida.

It”s official: Bethenny Frankel returning to “Real Housewives of New York”

“I'm genuinely excited, with a side of slightly nervous, for my return to 'The Real Housewives of New York City,'” says Frankel, who appeared in the first three seasons.

Fox orders Ryan Murphy”s “Scream Queens”

The “genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series” will feature a new setting and storyline each season, much like Murphy”s “American Horror Story.”

Five for Fighting created a special song for “Hawaii Five-0″s” 100th episode

The “It”s Not Easy” band came up with a song using a script for the anniversary episode.

“iCarly”s” Jeanette McCurdy to star in Netflix”s “Between”

The survivalist thriller is set as a co-production with Canadian TV.

Coming to ABC: “The Erotic Silence Of The American Wife”

Author Dalma Heyn”s 1992 book about a group of women all having illicit affairs is being adapted for TV.

Pitbull to host the American Music Awards for 2nd straight year

He”ll helm the annual AMA live from the Nokia Theatre L.A. on Nov. 23.

Rob Lowe bloodies his knee surfing

The actor posted pics over the weekend of his gruesome injury to social media.

“Desperate Housewives” alum James Denton lands on Hallmark Channel

He”ll co-star opposite Catherine Bell on “The Good Witch,” playing another next-door neighbor.

Watch “The Simpsons” meet their Tracy Ullman doppelgangers

Last night”s “Treehouse of Horror” featured a visit by the original “Simpsons” cast members as ghostly spirits from the past.