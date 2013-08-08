‘Sharknado’ sequel gets a winning title

Syfy has announced the winner of the “Name Sharknado 2” contest.
Announced in the immediate aftermath of the burgeoning success of the original “Sharknado,” the context asked fans to submit subtitles for the sequel on Twitter. Somehow, the context only received 5000+ entries.
Your winner?
“Sharknado 2: The Second One.”
A bit anti-climactic, no?
“Sharknado 2: The Second One” will be produced by The Asylum and will premiere in July 2014, transplanting the wind-propelled shark action to New York City.
“Since Twitter played such a huge role in the success of the original movie, we wanted to use that platform to ask our fans to name ‘Sharknado 2,'” blurbs Syfy EVP Thomas Vitale. “This response is another reminder of how ‘Sharknado’ has become a pop culture phenomenon. We want to thank all our viewers for their wonderful contributions to keeping up the shark-mentum.”
The “most social” broadcast in Syfy’s history, “Sharknado” was a Twitter smash, but an underwhelming audience performer when it premiered on July. However, after an initial audience of 1.4 million viewers, “Sharknado” went up to 1.9 million viewers on its second airing and 2.1 million viewers in its third airing.
That sequel title went all the way around from “So bad it’s good” to “So bad it’s just bad.”
Lame.
Should’ve been:
Sharknados
Sharknado: Teeth & Blood, Part II.
More Sharknado
El Tornado de Tiburon
Sharknado: Global Warming is Real
Sharknado: The Wrath of Steve Sanders
I Know What You Did Last Sharknado
Sharknado Rises
Sharknado 2: Electric Boogaloo
Escape from Sharknado
Sharknado: The Return of Tara Reid
Big Fish
The Sharknado Supremacy
A Sharknado Named Desire
Silence of the Sharknado
Sharknado, Episode V: The Sharknado Strikes Back
The Magnificent Sharknados
The Sharknado Redemption
The Good, the Sharknado, the Tara Reid
Sharknado and Confused
Before Sharknado
After Sharknado
S2: Sharknado United
Some Like it Sharknado
Sharknadobusters
and finally, what Sharknado should ACTUALLY be called:
Fuck this shit, we’re gonna make BSG: Blood & Chrome and a Final Five Mini-Series instead.
Sharknado, Katrina all over again!
The Shawshank Sharknado