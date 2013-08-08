‘Sharknado’ sequel gets a winning title

Syfy has announced the winner of the “Name Sharknado 2” contest.

Announced in the immediate aftermath of the burgeoning success of the original “Sharknado,” the context asked fans to submit subtitles for the sequel on Twitter. Somehow, the context only received 5000+ entries.

Your winner?

“Sharknado 2: The Second One.”

A bit anti-climactic, no?

“Sharknado 2: The Second One” will be produced by The Asylum and will premiere in July 2014, transplanting the wind-propelled shark action to New York City.

“Since Twitter played such a huge role in the success of the original movie, we wanted to use that platform to ask our fans to name ‘Sharknado 2,'” blurbs Syfy EVP Thomas Vitale. “This response is another reminder of how ‘Sharknado’ has become a pop culture phenomenon. We want to thank all our viewers for their wonderful contributions to keeping up the shark-mentum.”

The “most social” broadcast in Syfy’s history, “Sharknado” was a Twitter smash, but an underwhelming audience performer when it premiered on July. However, after an initial audience of 1.4 million viewers, “Sharknado” went up to 1.9 million viewers on its second airing and 2.1 million viewers in its third airing.