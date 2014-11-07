Sharon Osbourne: We”re planning to revive “The Osbournes”

This time, Ozzy will be sober, Sharon Osbourne said on a British talk show, adding that filming of eight episodes is set to begin in January with Kelly and Jack. No word on if it”ll be shown on MTV. “Ozzy”s decided he wants to do another few episodes, about eight, of “The Osbournes,”” she says. “It”s been 13 years since we first did it. He said for the three years we did he was drunk the whole time and he”d like to be sober.”

NBC in talks for a live staging of Aaron Sorkin”s “A Few Good Men”

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, the producers of “Sound of Music Live” and “Peter Pan Live,” are involved in the talks to bring Sorkin”s 1989 play to the small screen.

Jon Stewart admits: I hate interviewing politicians

Stewart made the admission in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”s” Mo Rocca, the former “Daily Show” correspondent. “Imagine having to interview salespeople,” Stewart tells Rocca on Sunday”s show. “They're salespeople. They live in a world of denial and conjuring.”

New “Girls” trailer shows Hannah Horvath in Iowa

“No one is moving to Iowa ever,” declares Marnie.

“A to Z” rises in the ratings

Will a 43% increase from last week”s series low save the “canceled” NBC comedy?

Whoopi Goldberg calls rumors of “The View” infighting sexist

“You get four chicks, and people expect you to fight,” Goldberg tells Letterman. “Women don”t just do that. But nobody ever asks that of the guys.”

Adult Swim pays homage to ’80s sitcoms with “Too Many Cooks”

Is this a better homage to ’80s sitcoms than “The Greatest Event in Television History”?

“Weird Al” Yankovic stars in RadioShack's Holiday ad

Check him out singing “Toyland.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen don”t look like each other anymore

It”s now easy to tell the “Full House” twins apart.

Savannah Guthrie: I”ve tried botox

“I have done it, I did it in 2009,” Guthrie admitted on “Today.”

Amazon is interested in F. Scott Fitzgerald”s “The Last Tycoon”

Amazon is considering a drama based on Fitzgerald”s unfinished novel after HBO passed on the project.