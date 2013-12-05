‘Sherlock’: Benedict Cumberbatch stirs up a media frenzy in new Season 3 photos

Sherlock Holmes has a lot of explaining to do.

The irrepressible case-cracker has cropped up in a series of brand-new photos for “Sherlock” Season 3, set to arrive on U.S. screens in the new year. In addition to showcasing the continued adventures of Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his partner John Watson (Martin Freeman), the forthcoming season will feature new cast member Amanda Abbington as Watson’s bride-to-be Mary Morstan. Check out all the images in the gallery below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching in the comments.



“Sherlock” Season 3 premieres Jan. 19 on PBS.