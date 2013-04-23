Shia LaBeouf in talks for Brad Pitt WWII actioner ‘Fury’

Shia LaBeouf is heading into battle.

The “Transformers” star is in talks to join Brad Pitt in “Fury,” a WWII action film from writer/director David Ayer (“End of Watch”) that follows the crew of a Sherman tank on a mission behind enemy lines during the collapse of Nazi Germany. LaBeouf would play a member of the crew, while Pitt is on board to star as a hardened Sergeant named Wardaddy.

The film is set to begin shooting in September, with a release scheduled for Nov. 14, 2014.

LaBeouf can currently be seen in the Robert Redford thriller “The Company You Keep.” He also has “The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman” opposite Evan Rachel Wood and Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” on tap for later this year.

