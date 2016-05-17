SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet: Marvel Movies Love to Pretend Everything Is Connected

Star of Agents of SHIELD, Chloe Bennet, gave some frank answers recently about about the lack of crossover between the ABC series and the Marvel movies. Spoiler: she isn't thrilled about being left out of the MCU.

Bennet, who plays Daisy (previously Skye) on the show, has said what a lot of fans have been saying for a while. While Captain America: Winter Soldier's plot played a huge role on SHIELD, there hasn't been much in the way of crossover since then and certainly no mention of the TV show (or Netflix series) in the films.

A report that provides partial transcription of her panel at Wizard World Des Moines has Bennet seemingly showing her frustration about this trend. “[I'm] kind of, like, ready for Steve Rogers to make an appearance on our show. I”d be ok with that,” she told the crowd. “And like, where”s Romanoff? Where”s the Avengers? Or maybe Robert Downy Jr. as Robert Downy Jr. That would be kinda nice.”

Considering the villainous Hive has been the main focus of SHIELD this season and his end-game is world domination, one fan wondered why the Avengers wouldn't help out their old pal Coulson and his gang. “I don”t know,” Bennet replied. “People who make movies for Marvel, why don”t you acknowledge what happens on our show? Why don”t you guys go ask them that? Cause they don”t seem to care!”

Shots fired!

She's being honest because as an actor she would like to be involved in that world somehow. “I would love that,” she said but once again drove the point home, “The Marvel Cinematic Universe loves to pretend that everything is connected, but then they don”t acknowledge our show at all. So, I would love to do that, but they don”t seem to keen on that idea.”

While Kevin Feige is now squarely in charge of the MCU leaving Ike Perlmutter and Jeph Loeb focused on TV prospects, a mention of SHIELD's last few years of activity wouldn't be hard to insert into a Marvel film at all. But getting an MCU star to guest on SHIELD? My guess is money is the reason for that not happening. While Jaimie Alexander guested as Sif, pretty much all of the film stars rate very high pay checks, I can't imagine ABC putting up that kind of cash for a cameo let alone a longer storyline.

Speaking of SHIELD, Season 4 will see the series move to 10 p.m. According to IGN:

Speaking to press today, ABC president Channing Dungey said SHIELD's move to a later timeslot will allow them “to go a little bit edgier, go a little darker and take some risks.” However, she said the shift was “less about moving SHIELD to 10 and more feeling we had a big bench of comedies. The schedule kind of fell into place in that way.”

So a two-hour comedy block and then SHIELD. Sounds so much better than say a two-hour Marvel block, right? Insert eye roll here. Also, the show going darker and airing later is not going to be great news for families who watch currently.

IGN also reports Dungey saying there may be more Marvel on the way, “We are in extensive conversations with Marvel. I had a really long talk with Dan Buckley from Marvel last week. We”re very excited about a few things we have in development. We think there”s a long future ahead and excited to explore it together.”

Considering they canceled Agent Carter and passed on Marvel's Most Wanted, what does that mean? “There are a number different things we”re discussing,” she said. Fingers crossed for that long-rumored Ms. Marvel television series.