Shocker: Alex Pettyfer gets another Hollywood gig as a stripper in Soderbergh’s ‘Magic Mike’

In news that no doubt has eyebrows raised across Hollywood, Alex Pettyfer has landed another major movie role. The 21-year-old Brit gained a reputation as an infant terrible while both shooting and promoting his first two big studio films, “Beastly” and “I Am Number Four.” Pettyfer was so difficult at times that even Steven Spielberg had to be called in to make sure he did adequate publicity for DreamWorks’ “Number Four.” Buzz also spread around town that Pettyfer was terrible in auditions and was showing a lack of interest in many of the roles he was up for. It also didn’t help that both of his first two releases were major disappointments at the box office. Now, in a surprise, Pettyfer will play the title role as an up and coming male stripper in Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike.”

According to Deadline, Pettyfer would play a young dancer who is taught how to hustle and dance by an older more experienced stripper played by Channing Tatum. The story is actually based on Tatumn’s own experiences as a male dancer when he was 19. Soderbergh, whose “retirement” from the movie business has been delayed by one new project after another, has described the tone of the film in the “Saturday Night Fever” vein.

Pettyfer actually has another film in the can, “Now,” which also features Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake. The Andrew Niccol film will hit theaters this Oct. Pettyfer finished shooting “Now” before his shaky winter and spring with “Beastly” and “Number Four.”

No word when “Magic Mike” will begin production, but here’s hoping Mt. Pettyfer’s demeanor has received an upgrade.