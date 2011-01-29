Shocker: ‘King’s Speech’s’ Tom Hooper upsets David Fincher for 2011 DGA Award

01.30.11 8 years ago 12 Comments

In a surprise, Tom Hooper has won the 2011 DGA Award for feature film directing for “The King’s Speech.” Hooper upset expected winner David Fincher (“The Social Network”) and Christopher Nolan (“Inception) who were the expected frontrunners for the prize. 

This is a big coup in the Oscar race for “Speech” as the film has won both the Producer’s Guild and the Director’s Guilds honors.  Considering the unanimous end of year acclaim for “Network” by most critic’s groups, these two upsets have clearly pushed “Network” out of the driver’s seat for best picture.  The last best picture winner to win without securing the DGA or the PGA was “Crash” in 2006.  It is extremely rare.

The guilds form the backbone of the Academy membership and while the Screen Actor’s Guild is expected to select “The Fighter” for best ensemble, most actors don’t equate that award with best film in their voting.  Although, “Crash” did win SAG, so “Network” will have to hold out hope for an upset Sunday night.

It’s worth noting “Speech” was deemed ineligible for the Writer’s Guild Awards, but was nominated for the best original screenplay Oscar.

There were few surprises in the rest of this year’s winners.
 

FEATURE FILM
Tom Hooper, “The King’s Speech”
(The Weinstein Company)

DOCUMENTARY
Charles Ferguson, “Inside Job”
(Sony Pictures Classics)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Mick Jackson, “Temple Grandin”
(HBO)

DRAMATIC SERIES
Martin Scorsese, “Boardwalk Empire”
(HBO)

COMEDY SERIES
Michael Spiller, “Modern Family,” “Halloween”
(ABC)

REALITY PROGRAMS
Eytan, Keller, “The Next Iron Chef,” “Episode #301”
(Food Network)

MUSICAL VARIETY
Glenn Weiss, “64th Annual Tony Awards”
(CBS)

DAYTIME SERIALS
Larry Carpenter, “One Life to Live,” “Starr X”d Lovers, The Musical, Part Two”
(ABC)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Eric Bross, “Boy Who Cried Werewolf”
(Nickelodeon)

COMMERCIALS
Stacy Wall
(Imperial Woodpecker)

Do you think it’s over for “The Social Network” in the Oscar race? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TAGS2011 DGA AwardsAwards CampaignDGA AWARDSTHE KINGS SPEECHTOM HOOPER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP