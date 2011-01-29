Shocker: ‘King’s Speech’s’ Tom Hooper upsets David Fincher for 2011 DGA Award

In a surprise, Tom Hooper has won the 2011 DGA Award for feature film directing for “The King’s Speech.” Hooper upset expected winner David Fincher (“The Social Network”) and Christopher Nolan (“Inception) who were the expected frontrunners for the prize.
This is a big coup in the Oscar race for “Speech” as the film has won both the Producer’s Guild and the Director’s Guilds honors. Considering the unanimous end of year acclaim for “Network” by most critic’s groups, these two upsets have clearly pushed “Network” out of the driver’s seat for best picture. The last best picture winner to win without securing the DGA or the PGA was “Crash” in 2006. It is extremely rare.
The guilds form the backbone of the Academy membership and while the Screen Actor’s Guild is expected to select “The Fighter” for best ensemble, most actors don’t equate that award with best film in their voting. Although, “Crash” did win SAG, so “Network” will have to hold out hope for an upset Sunday night.
It’s worth noting “Speech” was deemed ineligible for the Writer’s Guild Awards, but was nominated for the best original screenplay Oscar.
There were few surprises in the rest of this year’s winners.
FEATURE FILM
Tom Hooper, “The King’s Speech”
(The Weinstein Company)
DOCUMENTARY
Charles Ferguson, “Inside Job”
(Sony Pictures Classics)
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Mick Jackson, “Temple Grandin”
(HBO)
DRAMATIC SERIES
Martin Scorsese, “Boardwalk Empire”
(HBO)
COMEDY SERIES
Michael Spiller, “Modern Family,” “Halloween”
(ABC)
REALITY PROGRAMS
Eytan, Keller, “The Next Iron Chef,” “Episode #301”
(Food Network)
MUSICAL VARIETY
Glenn Weiss, “64th Annual Tony Awards”
(CBS)
DAYTIME SERIALS
Larry Carpenter, “One Life to Live,” “Starr X”d Lovers, The Musical, Part Two”
(ABC)
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Eric Bross, “Boy Who Cried Werewolf”
(Nickelodeon)
COMMERCIALS
Stacy Wall
(Imperial Woodpecker)
A surprise to some, maybe, but certainly not a “shocker.” Network/Speech, Fincher/Hooper really are 50/50 all the way and will remain so. They are the best films of the year with equally great direction.
Nolan wasn’t even a possibility.
JohnnyBon. I honestly have no idea who you are, but you’re absolutely wrong. Nolan has three nods. Voting ended on Friday, three days after his snub for the Oscars was announced. He absolutely had a chance to win here.
Who cares when voting ended? He wasn’t a possibility. I know what I’m talking about. Too many wooden performances in Inception.
So the TV directors in the DGA voted for the TV movie, which weirdly does make sense. In 5 years nobody will be watching The King’s Speech. It will join the list of irrelevant BP winners like Crash and A Beautiful Mind.
BS, Chris. It is much better than those films and has great rewatch value.
I won’t rewatch it. Time will tell. Jonnybon, are you Harvey Weinstein?
Yes. How did you guess. (and that’s because we all have difference tastes in movies, chris)
I agree with Chris. I adored The Kings Speech, but I can’t see myself ever watching it again. The key to the film, as I see it, is the performance of Colin Firth, and as great as it was I don’t think I need to (or want to) sit through it again.
BP winners such as No Country For Old Men, The Departed and (going back) Silence Of The Lambs have a greater rewatch value for me due to thrilling plotting, great acting and numerous other values (cinematography etc.)
Seems like a few errors in this article.
Nolan was never a frontrunner. This race was only between Fincher and Hooper.
And after Slumdog Millionaire won Best Ensemble at SAG, there was a ton of talk about how SAG very much considers the Best Ensemble award to be their “Best Picture” and they vote as such.
King’s Speech winning the PGA Award wasn’t really a surprise, but this kind of is, I thought Fincher was a sure bet.
However, I don’t think we can call either The Social Network of The King’s Speech a frontrunner until the winners are announced.
TSN still has Golden Globes and numerous critics association awards for directing and best picture and TKS does have the top DGA and PGA awards so this thing is still neck and neck in my opinion.
And to go along with everyone else here, I never considered Nolan a remote possibility for this award. It’s Fincher vs Hooper. If anyone was gonna crash the party it would’ve probably been Aronofsky, but even he had a .00001% chance.
“The King’s Speech” is a very good movie but I notice how many times a movie gets an Oscar and then down the road it is not as fondly regarded as a competing nominee. The best example is “How Green Was My Valley”. That’s an excellent film by John Ford yet Orson Welle’s “Citizen Kane” is more fondly remembered. Even critics get it wwrong. For 1980 most Best Picture critics awards went to “Ordinary People” or “Melvin and Howard” then ten years later in a best of the decade poll critics voted “Raging Bull to be the best.
As for the SAG awards: I am a member of SAG and I voted for the cast of “The King’s Speech” but I in no way consider the film to be the best of the year. I actually liked it but that honor goes to “The Social Network”. Best Cast is just Best Cast. I don’t know who these SAG members are who keep confusing the two but if the SAG committee considers Best Cast to be Best Picture then I will start changing the way I vote in future. I don’t want my bestowing the Best cast to The King’s Speech” to be taken as a slight on “The Social Network” a movie which I think will go on to be highly regarded for many years to come.