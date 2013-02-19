Shocking ‘Downton Abbey’ finale draws big ratings for PBS

Ratings were down for the Big 4 networks on Sunday (February 17) night and it appears that PBS’ “Downton Abbey” may have contributed to that audience siphoning.
PBS announced on Tuesday that the “Downton Abbey” third season finale drew an impressive 8.2 million viewers in its first Sunday airing. That was up from the 7.9 million viewers to tuned in for the “Downton Abbey” premiere in January, which was the last time PBS boasted about ratings for the Emmy-winning drama.
Through its third season, “Downton Abbey” consistently drew an audience four times that of PBS’ regular primetime average and outdrew the show’s second season average by 66 percent. The show’s second season finale drew 5.4 million viewers in February 2012.
PBS also brags that “Downton Abbey” was the second most tweeted-about series on television on Sunday, broadcast or cable. And based on twitter reactions and blog comments, it appears that despite months of spoiler-based paranoia, many of the show’s devoted fans were unaware of the finale’s major plotpoints.
A fourth “Downton Abbey” season — or “series” — has been ordered, but no premiere date has been announced.
I will not watch Downton Abbey anymore because Matthew was killed. This was not necessary for the story line to continue and it disgusts me that the writer has chosen this avenue. You have lost the 6 viewers in my family forever
Dan Stevens didn’t want to be on the show anymore….what should Fellowes do then?
I couldn’t agree more. My friends and I are very disappointed that Matthew died. We were just getting over Sybil dying. The class of this series has been lowered in my estimation. If Series 4 is going to be the same way, I don’t plan on watching it…I will tape it and find out from friends if there other “zingers” in there. It now reminds me of any violent show that is on tv now. Surely, the writing can be better than this. I am extremely disappointed that this avenue was chosen. Unless you do something redeeming to make up for it in Season 4, count me out as a fan forever.
I was very disappointed in how series 3 ended also but there was only one way Dan Stevens character would have left other than through death (it was also his choice to leave). Matthew wouldn’t have left his family, period. It is heartbreaking however not conpletely unrealistic, my family lost two family members in the matter of 5 months. I’m a huge fan of the series and will continue to watch this beautiful show.
When a writer cannot come up with an original and entertaining subject matter, he kills someone off. The Downton Abbey writer obviously doesn’t know his audience who are interested in the social goings on of that era..Life has enough tragedy without adding more for viewers to suffer through
Like I said above! Matthew as a character had to go because Dan Stevens wants to do Broadway. Don’t knock Fellowes when you don’t know the facts!
Agree with everything you said. Life has enough tragedy…this was an escape. The first 2 seasons were very good. Season 3 writing had much to be desired. Season 4 has to make up for it or I won’t watch it.
Perhaps phasing Matthew out using Mary’s past, the evil news reporter, and scandal causing a divorce would have been easier to take then seeing another death and especially of one of the most level headed role on the show