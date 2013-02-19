Shocking ‘Downton Abbey’ finale draws big ratings for PBS

02.19.13 6 years ago 8 Comments
Ratings were down for the Big 4 networks on Sunday (February 17) night and it appears that PBS’ “Downton Abbey” may have contributed to that audience siphoning.
PBS announced on Tuesday that the “Downton Abbey” third season finale drew an impressive 8.2 million viewers in its first Sunday airing. That was up from the 7.9 million viewers to tuned in for the “Downton Abbey” premiere in January, which was the last time PBS boasted about ratings for the Emmy-winning drama. 
Through its third season, “Downton Abbey” consistently drew an audience four times that of PBS’ regular primetime average and outdrew the show’s second season average by 66 percent. The show’s second season finale drew 5.4 million viewers in February 2012.
PBS also brags that “Downton Abbey” was the second most tweeted-about series on television on Sunday, broadcast or cable. And based on twitter reactions and blog comments, it appears that despite months of spoiler-based paranoia, many of the show’s devoted fans were unaware of the finale’s major plotpoints. 
A fourth “Downton Abbey” season — or “series” — has been ordered, but no premiere date has been announced.

Around The Web

TAGSDOWNTON ABBEYPBSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP