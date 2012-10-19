Shonda Rhimes confirms the end of ABC’s ‘Private Practice’

Shonda Rhimes confirmed on Friday (October 19) afternoon that “Private Practice” will come to an end after its current 13-episode sixth season.

The end of “Private Practice” isn’t exactly a surprise since star Kate Walsh’s departure after 13 episodes was already set, but there had been hope from fans that the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff might continue despite drawing underwhelming ratings in its new-ish Tuesday 10 p.m. home.

The show’s creator made the formal announcement on Friday via Twitter and her Shondaland.com website.

She writes:

“I’m sad to say that Private Practice’s run will end after episode 613 this season. There was a lot of discussion and debate but, in the end, the guys at the network and the studio and I all decided that Private Practice was reaching its finish line. Creatively, we are all extremely proud of the show and especially proud of this season — which you will all soon discover is a creative renaissance. I can’t wait for you to see it.





It’s heartbreaking to end. Truly. I feel so lucky to write for these characters and tell these stories and I truly feel this show has taught me so much as a writer. And there’s a family here, of crew and cast, people who have bonded over these past five and a half seasons. It’s rare for a show to go for more than 100 episodes and we are incredibly proud to have been such a show. And we’re grateful to all of you for spending time with us for an hour every week for the last 6 years. It’s meant the world.





Thank you.”

“Private Practice” launched out of a 2007 “Grey’s Anatomy” backdoor pilot and aired its first episode in September of that year. The drama, which also starred Paul Adelstein, Taye Diggs, Amy Brenneman and, until this season, Tim Daly, aired its 100th episode earlier this fall.

Depending on ABC’s programming rotation, the “Private Practice” finale will likely air in late January or early February.