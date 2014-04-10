Should Samantha Bee Take Over for Stephen Colbert?

Stephen Colbert is taking over for David Letterman. Great! Fine. Except that leaves a spot open at Comedy Central. And this is Samantha Bee's time to seize that half hour and fill the Jane Curtin-sized space in television reserved for comically exasperated female news anchors.
Samantha Bee's gritty facial expressions and aggressive irreverence are a throwback to the things I cherish most — namely, Beth Littleford, the original doyenne of “The Daily Show” correspondent team. I want a half hour of hard-hitting, deeply misinformed news led by a lady. Brooke Alvarez over at The Onion does fine work, but Samantha Bee's go-for-broke, misinformed style is ready for primetime.
Who do you think should take over for Colbert?
If Comedy Central wants to stay in the fake-punditry business, Sam Bee’s “wildly misinformed blonde” might just be be the new ripe plumb to fill for our loss of Colbert’s Mega-Conservative.
Doesn’t john Oliver seem like the completely obvious choice here? Keep grooming him until you give him the daily show in a few years…
Obvious to everyone except Oliver and HBO, where his new talk show starts this month…
Personally, I would rather see Bee, Jessica Williams and Jason Jones do a sendup of the “Fox & Friends” gaffe-a-palooza.
NO!!!! No, No, No No No. Get Oliver back NOW. Bee’s schtick is already old. Just watching her piece this week, it’s always more about her ‘character’ taking a one line gag and running it into the ground while Madrigal, Manvi and her own husband Jason Jones turn in pieces that not only provide great satire but skewer the topic or interviewee in the process.
yes! sign this poll! [www.thepetitionsite.com]