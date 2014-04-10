Should Samantha Bee Take Over for Stephen Colbert?

Stephen Colbert is taking over for David Letterman. Great! Fine. Except that leaves a spot open at Comedy Central. And this is Samantha Bee's time to seize that half hour and fill the Jane Curtin-sized space in television reserved for comically exasperated female news anchors.

Samantha Bee's gritty facial expressions and aggressive irreverence are a throwback to the things I cherish most — namely, Beth Littleford, the original doyenne of “The Daily Show” correspondent team. I want a half hour of hard-hitting, deeply misinformed news led by a lady. Brooke Alvarez over at The Onion does fine work, but Samantha Bee's go-for-broke, misinformed style is ready for primetime.

Who do you think should take over for Colbert?