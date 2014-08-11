Showtime doubles up ‘Homeland’ return, pushes up ‘The Affair’ premiere

Showtime is doubling down on the fourth premiere of the Emmy-winning drama “Homeland.”

The cable network announced on Monday (August 11) that “Homeland” will now return with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, October 5.

At the TCA press tour last month, showrunner Alex Gansa told reporters about a fourth season that will largely reset the show after the rather eventful conclusion to the third season. Presumably this two-hour premiere will give the international thriller, currently shooting in South Africa, a chance to prove its rebooted bona fides to viewers.

“In the aftermath of 'Homeland”s' stunning finale last season, there is such strong anticipation for the start of season four that we wanted to give Homeland fans an extra generous helping of Carrie and company,” blurbs Gary Levine, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Showtime Networks.

As always, there's a ripple effect to such things. Showtime had scheduled the premiere of the infidelity drama/thriller/thing “The Affair” for October 19, but the debut has been bumped up a week.

“Once we decided to premiere 'Homeland' with a double episode, it made sense to use the momentum of that event to launch our newest series, 'The Affair,' the very next week on October 12th,” Levine explains.

“The Affair” stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson and it isn't exactly what you're expecting it to be if you've only read brief blurb descriptions.

The winner of the 2012 Emmy for Outstanding Drama series, “Homeland” is still up for a few awards at this month's Emmys, with nods for Mandy Patinkin and two-time defending champ Claire Danes.

Yay?