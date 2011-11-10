Showtime finally renews ‘Weeds’ for Season 8

Fans of the Botwin Crime Syndicate have been waiting a long time for this news: Showtime has finally renewed “Weeds” for an eighth season.

Showtime announced the “Weeds” renewal on Thursday (November 10), a month and a half after “Weeds” wrapped up its seventh season with the usual series redefining cliffhanger.

The actual renewal wasn’t surprising. “Weeds” remains Showtime’s highest rated comedy series, earning three Emmy nominations for star Mary-Louise Parker, as well as a 2009 nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. The surprise was the delay, given that “Weeds” had been airing in tandem with “The Big C,” which earned its third season back in early September.

But that’s all in the past.

“Weeds” is now set to return to production in 2012 on 13 additional episodes, presumably following up on the assassination that may or may not have ended the last season, as well as the blended family that may or may not be together long-term.