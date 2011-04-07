Showtime orders ‘House of Lies,’ ‘Homeland’ to series

It’s a day of domestic pickups at Showtime, as the premium cable network has ordered “House of Lies” and “Homeland” to series.
The two 12-episode orders are the first new series orders under David Nevins’ watch as Showtime Entertainment President.
A half-hour dark comedy, “House of Lies” comes from writer/producer Matthew Carnahan, with a pilot directed by Stephen Hopkins (“Californication”). Oscar nominee Don Cheadle stars as Marty, a cutthroat consultant, willing to do anything for his clients. The pilot also stars Kristen Bell (“Veronica Mars”), Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”) and Josh Lawson (“Romantically Challenged”) as members of Marty’s team, with Dawn Oliveri, Glynn Turman and Donis Leonard Jr. as members of his family.
Based on the Israeli format, “Homeland” was written by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and Gideon Raff and focuses on Claire Danes’ Carrie Anderson, a CIA agent who becomes convinced that a newly freed POW and hero (Damian Lewis) may be part of a terrorist plot. Mandy Patinkin also stars.
“On the heels of successfully launching our four freshman series in the last 8 months, we”re excited to introduce the next wave of Showtime shows,” Nevins states. “‘Homeland’ and ‘House of Lies’ are audacious in both their concept and their casting. They build upon the network”s successful pedigree and expand the definition of what a Showtime series can be.”
Both “House of Lies” and “Homeland” will go into production this summer.
Check out the first image from “Homeland”:
And also the first image from “House of Lies”:
I’m really excited for both of these shows, based largely on the actors involved. Damian Lewis! Kristen Bell! Stars of shows that were cancelled! Other dudes and ladies!
Damian Lewis back in fatigues? Hell yes!
This means two things:
I should officially give up hope that Life will ever come back, and that roughly a year from the start of production HitFix will be running a story about Mandy Patinkin’s departure before Season 2.
Now, now. Don’t go doubting Mandy. Just because he’s done it time and time again, doesn’t mean he’s going to do it this time.
Brian – There *was* a “Showtime has not yet announced plans for replacing Patinkin after his departure” sentence in an earlier draft. I decided for a news story, it wasn’t necessary…
-Daniel
Oh no, I’m thinking like a TV critic now! Where do I get my TCA pass?
Jean Ralphio? Sign me up!
That Ralph Macchio guy’s a douche.
Looks like House of Lies will be too serious to have any Snakehole Lounge mentions. Too bad
Talented casts in both. Unfortunately, given Showtime’s track record, that doesn’t necessarily mean the show will be of similar quality. I hope these are actually good, though, as I’m just ridiculously excited to see Damian Lews back on TV.