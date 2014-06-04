Showtime renews ‘Penny Dreadful’ for an expanded second season

Well, I guess I'm spending my afternoon catching up on the past two episodes of “Penny Dreadful.”
Showtime announced on Wednesday (June 3) morning that the Victorian horror mash-up “Penny Dreadful” has been renewed for a second season.
[Note: I was already planning on using part of my afternoon to catch up on the past two episodes of “Penny Dreadful.”]
In addition to renewing “Penny Dreadful,” Showtime announced that the second season will be expanded to 10 episodes, up from the eight for the current first season. Production will continue to be in Dublin and “Penny Dreadful” will return in 2015.
“Picking up 'Penny Dreadful' was one of the easiest decisions I”ve made,” blurbs Showtime President David Nevins, not explaining why the decision didn't come until half-way through the season. “The series has had worldwide impact, drawing big, passionate audiences on both sides of the Atlantic, and more than any other show on our network has hit the bullseye with viewers who want to watch television in all the new ways that are available. John Logan has deftly created an epic series that has drawn raves from a wide-range of audiences from quality drama lovers to critics, to hardcore genre fans. We look forward to working once again with our partners at Sky Atlantic and are extremely excited for what”s in store for season two.”
Across various platforms, “Penny Dreadful” has averaged 4.8 million weekly viewers through its first three episodes, with particularly strong play on Showtime OnDemand — which I will be using for my afternoon catch-up — and Showtime Anytime, where it is the network's most watched new show. The first episode, which went up early online and on various digital platforms was Showtime's biggest-ever sneak preview as well.
Starring Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and Timothy Dalton, “Penny Dreadful” was created by John Logan. Showtime is making a big point of emphasizing that this week's episode is an important one, teasing that it will expose the bond connection Dalton's Sir Malcolm, Green's Vanessa and Olivia Llewellyn's Mina.
Like I said… I'm off to catch up.
Are you enjoying “Penny Dreadful”?
Cool. The first ep was just okay….but I’ve enjoyed the other eps quite a bit.
I don’t know why I assumed this was a One and Done show though. Hopefully they can make Season 2 work
They had a huge drop off after Bayona’s first two episodes. They need to recruit non-Showtime directing vets (Tudors, Borgias) who can create a real atmosphere on the show on a weekly basis.
in viewers or quality?
Ep 2 was by far the best so far…but Ep 3 was pretty great too (especially compared to ep 1, which was underwhelming)
I didn’t find episode 2 particularly interesting except for Eva Green’s electrifying performance. But episode 3 opened things up in interesting ways, and showed how the series can potentially mine these well-worn fictional characters in new directions. I’m not loving the show but I’ve enjoyed it so far. I don’t have a lot of faith in Showtime not to muck it up however.
Now that you mention The Borgias, Penny Dreadful is the replacement I just realized! So if I stick with Penny can I expect Showtime to cancel it as I start to love it? I feel tempted to drop it while I’m not that invested yet. Fool me once…
Good news! The cast and especially Eva Green is simply amazing.
I wish Showtime Anytime was available for more cable companies. It is a much smaller list than for HBOGo. In my opinion, neither channel is really worth the extra monthly fee just to watch one or two shows, but when you also get access to their back catalog, it is a pretty good deal.
Is David Nevins talking about Penny Dreadful or Dexter? I mean, I thought Penny’s ratings were on the low side. Hm.