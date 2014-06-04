Showtime renews ‘Penny Dreadful’ for an expanded second season

Well, I guess I'm spending my afternoon catching up on the past two episodes of “Penny Dreadful.”

Showtime announced on Wednesday (June 3) morning that the Victorian horror mash-up “Penny Dreadful” has been renewed for a second season.

[Note: I was already planning on using part of my afternoon to catch up on the past two episodes of “Penny Dreadful.”]

In addition to renewing “Penny Dreadful,” Showtime announced that the second season will be expanded to 10 episodes, up from the eight for the current first season. Production will continue to be in Dublin and “Penny Dreadful” will return in 2015.

“Picking up 'Penny Dreadful' was one of the easiest decisions I”ve made,” blurbs Showtime President David Nevins, not explaining why the decision didn't come until half-way through the season. “The series has had worldwide impact, drawing big, passionate audiences on both sides of the Atlantic, and more than any other show on our network has hit the bullseye with viewers who want to watch television in all the new ways that are available. John Logan has deftly created an epic series that has drawn raves from a wide-range of audiences from quality drama lovers to critics, to hardcore genre fans. We look forward to working once again with our partners at Sky Atlantic and are extremely excited for what”s in store for season two.”

Across various platforms, “Penny Dreadful” has averaged 4.8 million weekly viewers through its first three episodes, with particularly strong play on Showtime OnDemand — which I will be using for my afternoon catch-up — and Showtime Anytime, where it is the network's most watched new show. The first episode, which went up early online and on various digital platforms was Showtime's biggest-ever sneak preview as well.

Starring Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and Timothy Dalton, “Penny Dreadful” was created by John Logan. Showtime is making a big point of emphasizing that this week's episode is an important one, teasing that it will expose the bond connection Dalton's Sir Malcolm, Green's Vanessa and Olivia Llewellyn's Mina.

Like I said… I'm off to catch up.

Are you enjoying “Penny Dreadful”?