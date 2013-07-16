Showtime renews ‘Ray Donovan’ for Season 2

Fresh off what Showtime is describing as its “highest rated original series premiere ever,” the network has given a not-so-surprising renewal to the drama “Ray Donovan.”

“Ray Donovan” premiered at the end of June and its premiere drew 6 million viewers across all platforms. The second episode rose in live viewership and the third episode, which aired on July 14, drew 2.2 million viewers in its first airing, equalling that second week.

Starring Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok and more, the second “Ray Donovan” season will premiere in 2014. The series was created by Ann Biderman.

“‘Ray Donovan’ is on track to be our biggest season one show ever,” blurbs Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins. “Ann Biderman and the extraordinarily talented creative team, coupled with the brilliant ensemble cast led by Liev Schreiber, have produced one of the hottest new dramas of the year. We are proud and excited to pick up another season.”