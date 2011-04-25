Showtime renews ‘The Borgias’ for Season 2

The reign of “The Borgias” will continue on Showtime.
The premium cable network announced on Monday (April 25) that “The Borgias” has been renewed for a second season, which isn’t a surprise given that the Showtime replacement for “The Tudors” has been exceeding the top-rated season for that semi-historical soap opera.
The premiere week of “The Borgias” drew 3.71 million viewers across all of Showtime’s available platforms and produced the network’s best ratings for a new drama series in seven years.
“‘The Borgias’ has become Sunday night appointment viewing for a broad swath of our subscribers,” states Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins. “Neil Jordan’s cleverly crafted tale of a 15th century papal family has proven quickly addictive. It’s a tribute to his incredible skills as an auteur and to the extraordinary cast led by Jeremy Irons that this show fits so seamlessly into our line-up of quality shows.”
“The Borgias” will resume production on its 10-episode second season this summer, with a 2012 premiere date. Neil Jordan will remain as executive producer and writer and will also direct the first two episodes of the next run. Jordan will be joined by David Leland (“Band of Brothers”), who will write multiple episodes and direct at least two.
What was the previous record holder from 7 years ago? The L Word?
Loretta: Get this… “Dead Like Me.” I was a bit surprised…
How are borgias doing in terms of their “ratings” compared to the tudors…
I’m so happy that Borgias is being renewed. The fact that we have such an amazing cast from jeremy irons to francois arnaud is mindblowing. I honestly don’t know how anyone could not watch this show and is forced to decide between watching this and Game of Thrones on HBO. Thank you Neil Jordan and to the casting director on this epic win of a show. Finale next week!
The Bojias season 1 ended around 1497. Pope Alexander died in 1503. The Tudors was great, So far the Borjias has been great. The next mini series I am looking forward to would be The Medici’s.
Reply to comment…The Tv Show The Borgia, was true Tv garbage. True people in power behaved very badly but the show had plenty of immaginary history, lots of tasteless sexual scenes and very bad acting by a number of actors.