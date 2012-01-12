Showtime schedules premiere dates for ‘The Borgias’, ‘Nurse Jackie’, ‘The Big C’

01.13.12 7 years ago

Showtime is taking the “strength in numbers” approach to scheduling the season premieres of three its returning series, slating “Nurse Jackie”, “The Big C” and “The Borgias” all for a Sunday, April 8th debut. “Nurse Jackie” will premiere at 9 PM, followed by “The Big C” at 9:30 and historical drama “The Borgias” at 10. The shows are coming back for their fourth, third, and second seasons, respectively.

Starring the Emmy-winning Edie Falco as drug-addicted nurse Jackie Peyton, “Nurse Jackie” Season 4 will see the troubled title character attempting to confront her substance-abuse problem and keep her family from falling apart. “The Big C”, meanwhile, will show Cathy (Laura Linney, a Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee for her performance) and her family dealing with the repercussions of last season’s shocking finale. And in “The Borgias”, Pope Alexander (Jeremy Irons) will attempt to solidify his power against the nobles who dared to challenge his authority.

Which of these returning shows are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!

Around The Web

TAGSEDIE FALCOJEREMY IRONSLAURA LINNEYNURSE JACKIESHOWTIMEShowtime premiere datesShowtime premieresTHE BIG CTHE BORGIAS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP