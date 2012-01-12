Showtime schedules premiere dates for ‘The Borgias’, ‘Nurse Jackie’, ‘The Big C’

Showtime is taking the “strength in numbers” approach to scheduling the season premieres of three its returning series, slating “Nurse Jackie”, “The Big C” and “The Borgias” all for a Sunday, April 8th debut. “Nurse Jackie” will premiere at 9 PM, followed by “The Big C” at 9:30 and historical drama “The Borgias” at 10. The shows are coming back for their fourth, third, and second seasons, respectively.

Starring the Emmy-winning Edie Falco as drug-addicted nurse Jackie Peyton, “Nurse Jackie” Season 4 will see the troubled title character attempting to confront her substance-abuse problem and keep her family from falling apart. “The Big C”, meanwhile, will show Cathy (Laura Linney, a Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee for her performance) and her family dealing with the repercussions of last season’s shocking finale. And in “The Borgias”, Pope Alexander (Jeremy Irons) will attempt to solidify his power against the nobles who dared to challenge his authority.

