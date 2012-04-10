Showtime sets ‘Web Therapy,’ ‘Real L Word’ premieres for July

04.10.12 6 years ago
Showtime has set premiere dates for the summer comedy “Web Therapy” and the unscripted drama “The Real L Word.”
“Web Therapy” will start its second season on Monday, July 2 at 11 p.m. The former online series stars Lisa Kudrow as an impatient therapist who believes in three-minute sessions. This season’s guest stars include Meryl Streep, Rosie O”Donnell, Conan O”Brien, Molly Shannon, Minnie Driver, Selma Blair and “David Schwimmer, who will reunite with his former “Friends” co-star for four episodes.
Showtime has set 11 half-hour episodes of “Web Therapy” for this summer.
Meanwhile, “The Real L Word” will launch its third season on Thursday, July 12 at 10 p.m. The unscripted spinoff from “The L Word” expands the story to New York City, but will also feature the return of favorite LA-based cast members. Or at least that’s what Showtime promises.
Showtime previously announced July 1 premieres for the comedies “Weeds” and “Episodes.”

The dramas “Dexter” and “Homeland” will return on September 30. 

