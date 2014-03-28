Showtime tempted by Morgan Spurlock’s ‘Seven Deadly Sins’

(CBR) Morgan Spurlock is returning to television, this time turning his attention to some of humanity”s indulgences with a Showtime limited series called “Seven Deadly Sins”.

The documentary will be broken into seven episodes, each hosted by Spurlock as he examines one of the Seven Deadly Sins: greed, sloth, envy, pride, wrath, lust and gluttony.

“For years, I”ve wanted to do an “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”-style show comprised completely of nonfiction stories,” Spurlock said in a statement. “A series just as dark and twisted as anything fiction could imagine, and now I”m thrilled to have that dream come true with “Seven Deadly Sins”. With Showtime as a partner, we”re going to make this as depraved as any scripted program as we dive head first into Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Sloth, Wrath, Envy and Pride. You won”t believe it until you see it…and even then, you may not believe it.”

Spurlock gained fame for eating McDonald”s every day for a month and presenting it as a documentary called “Super Size Me”. He also created the FX show “30 Days”, which saw people, often Spurlock himself, spending a month living life in a completely different manner than they”re used to. Most recently he directed the boy band concert film “One Direction: This is Us”.

“Seven Deadly Sins” debuts Thursday, June 19 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.