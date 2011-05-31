Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ recruits ‘V,’ ‘Firefly’ star Morena Baccarin

It didn’t take Morena Baccarin long to bounce back from the cancelation of ABC’s “V” reboot.

Showtime announced on Tuesday (May 31) that Baccarin has landed “a major role” on the new drama series “Homeland.” Baccarin will play Jessica Brody, wife to Sgt. Nick Brody (Damian Lewis). The premiere cable network describes the character as “intrepid and complicated.” The role was played by Laura Fraser in the “Homeland” pilot.

Adapted by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa from the Israeli format, “Homeland” stars Lewis as a left-for-dead POW recovered from Iraq after a lengthy absence. While Sgt. Brody returns to the States as a hero, one CIA officer (Claire Danes) becomes convinced that he’s actually a key piece in an upcoming terrorist attack. Mandy Patinkin also stars.

Production on “Homeland” will begin later this month, with the series now set to premiere on Showtime at some point this fall.

In addition to her two-year run as the vicious-yet-alluring Anna on ABC’s “V,” Baccarin won fans as one of the stars of FOX’s “Firefly” and the subsequent feature “Serenity.”