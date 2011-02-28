Sick Puppies, Staind’s Aaron Lewis and Beady Eye lead March 1 releases

Following the excitement surround the arrival of the Adele album last week, things slow down slightly this week, but that doesn”t mean there aren”t plenty of March 1 delights to savor, including the solo debut from Floetry”s Marsha Ambrosius; Beady Eye, fronted by Oasis”s Liam Gallagher, and veteran singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams.

Marsha Ambrosius, “Late Nights & Early Mornings” (J): One-half of neo-soul duo Floetry releases her first solo album, but she doesn”t got it totally alone: collaborators include Alicia Keys and Just Blaze. Admit it, you want to hear “Hope She Cheats on You (With A Basketball Player”).



Beady Eye, “Different Gear, Still Speeding” (Dangerbird): Think Oasis without Noel Gallagher and produced by Steve Lillywhite.

Dropkick Murphys, “Going Out in Style” (Born & Bred Records): Just in time for St. Patty”s Day, the Dropkick Murphy”s drop their seventh album, full of their usual blend of spunky, Irish-flavored rock and roll. Plus, they welcome a very special guest: Bruce Springsteen on a remake of the classic “Peg O” My Heart.” Apparently, all you have to do is ask.

[More after the jump…]

Forever the Sickest Kids, “Forever The Sickest Kids” (Universal Motown): Power pop band and Warped Tour vets will have all the teenage girls screaming, including long-time buddy and advocate Selena Gomez, on their latest.

Aaron Lewis, “Town Line” (Stroudavarious): Staind lead singer gets his country on in this 7-song EP. He gets a big ole welcome to Music City with first single, “Country Boy,” which features George Jones and Charlie Daniels.



Lykke Li, “Wounded Rhymes” (Atlantic): Quirky Swedish singer recorded her second set in Los Angeles with Peter, Bjork and John”s Bjorn Yttling producing. She”s talked about trying to conjure up the spirits of Joni Mitchell and the Doors (i.e. Los Angeles in the late ’60s, early ’70s) on the set.



Middle Brother, “Middle Brother” (Partisan): Wonder what it would sound like if the lead singers for Deer Tick, Dawes and Delta Spirit all got together? Here”s your answer.

Sick Puppies,” Polar Opposite” (Virgin): Just in case you haven”t heard enough of the seemingly omni-present “Maybe,” Australian pop rockers take the songs from their sophomore album, “Tri-Polar,” and reimagine them on this acoustic set.

Lucinda Williams, “Blessed” (Los Highway): Gravel-voiced near-iconic singer/songwriter delivers her latest with help from producer Don Was, as well as Elvis Costello, Matthew Sweet, Rami Jaffe and Greg Leisz. The deluxe version comes with “The Kitchen Tapes,” demos of the songs on “Blessed” record around, you guessed it, Williams” kitchen table.