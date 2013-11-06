Sienna Miller and Ryan Reynolds to do ‘Mississippi Grind’ together

#Ryan Reynolds
11.06.13 5 years ago

Sienna Miller and Ryan Reynolds are planning to get their “Mississippi Grind” on. 

The duo are set to star alongside Ben Mendelsohn (“Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines”) in the latest film from the writer-director team of Ryan Fleck & Anna Boden (“Half Nelson,” “Sugar”).

“Mississippi Grind” centers on a broke gambler (Mendelsohn) who teams with teams up with a younger poker player (Reynolds) on a road trip through the South in order to break his losing streak. 

Electric City Entertainment’s Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell will produce along with Tom Rice and Ben Nearn of Sycamore Entertainment, who is providing the film’s financing.

“Grind” will start shooting January 2014 in New Orleans. 

Miller will next be seen in Bennett Miller’s “Foxcatcher” opposite Steve Carell and Channing Tatum, and alongside Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage and Vince Vaughn in “A Case of You.”

