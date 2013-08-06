Sigur Ros launches ‘ever-evolving’ video for ‘Stormur’

08.06.13 5 years ago

Sigur Ros is starting to evolve.

The icelandic band has launched a unique interactive project in place of a traditional video for the track “Stormur.”

The “ever-evolving” video piece, called “your #stormur,” is made up of Instagram photos and videos submitted by artistically-minded fans.

The result pairs the typically haunting and atmospheric tune, from their new album “Kveikur,” with a feast of user-generated, mostly melancholy visuals — so far heavy on themes of nature and nostalgia — from fans like “Edna,” “Beth” and “Brian Wilson” (probably not that Brian Wilson).

It’s being continually updated as fans enter their additions. You can join in the fun by simply tagging your Instagram photo or video with #stormur.

Watch the video evolve here.

TAGSkveikursigur rosyour stormur

