Sigur Ros reveal new music video, new EP and North American tour dates

Sigur Ros have spent the better part of the last year revealing short films corresponding to each of the track off of their latest album “Valtari.” As if something so ambitious cannot stand on its own, the Icelandic band is screening the 17 films on all seven continents — including Antarctica — and going on tour in North America and releasing an additional new EP of three songs.

They put their own ambition to ambitious shame.

The latest short film to be released from the album-film experiment is a movement-centered piece set to “Ekki Múkk”, “Valtari,” “Rembihnútur,” and “Varúð,” featuring only a pair of dancers conversant in contortion, calling and responding through motion like a very intense mating call. Visually stunning, director Christian Larson’s piece a great release after the pure tension of the tracks.

The screenings of it and other officially commissioned and fan-made videos for the “Valtari Mystery Film Experiment” will occur during the second week of December in some unorthodox venues like “hardware stores, hairdresser salons, and beyond,” in dozens of cities worldwide based in Portugal to South Africa to Oklahoma to Japan.

As for after December, Sigur Ros is returning to tour the United States starting in March, with one particularly big stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Their international trek is already ongoing. The new American dates are below.

The band has promised a free three-song EP to ticket buyers, with the digital set containing three new and unreleased songs, out to holders on March 22. One of those tracks may be “Brennisteinn,” which they bowed live in their native country last week during the Iceland Airwaves festival. You can also hear that below.

Sigur Rós: Valtari on Nowness.com.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

11/13 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheatre

11/15 – Adelaid, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

11/17 – Sydney, AU @ Harvest Festival

11/18 – Brisbane @ Harvest Festival

11/21 – Taipei, TW @ Taiwan University Stadium

11/23 – Singapore, SG @ Fort Canning

11/25 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Urbanscapes Festival

02/13 – Porto, PT @ Coliseum

02/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

02/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

02/18 – Jesolo, IT @ Pala Arrex

02/19 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ HMH

02/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

02/23 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

02/24 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle

02/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

02/27 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

02/28 – Lille, FR @ Zenith

03/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC

03/03 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo

03/04 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo

03/05 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic

03/07 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

03/08 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

03/09 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

03/14 – Tokyo, JP @ Nippon Budokan

03/17 – Osaka, JP @ Kobe World Hall

03/24 – Washington, DC @ Patriot Center

03/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/26 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

03/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Scotia Bank Place

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Theatre Bowl

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

04/02 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

04/06 – Denver, CO @ 1st Bank

04/08 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre

04/09 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/10 – Austin, TX @ Cedar Park Center

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium