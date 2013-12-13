Simon Kinberg adapting Mark Millar’s ‘Starlight’ for Fox

(CBR) Less than two weeks after first being announced, Mark Millar and Goran Parlov’s “Starlight” may be near a movie deal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Fox is “in negotiations” to pick up the film rights of the comic book series, with Simon Kinberg attached to write and produce. Millar has an existing relationship with Fox — he’s a consultant on the studio’s Marvel movies, and Fox is producing the film adaptation of Millar and Dave Gibbons’ “The Secret Service,” scheduled for release on March 6, 2015.

Kinberg, who wrote and produced next year’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, recently entered into a new three-year first-look deal with Fox and is producing an adaptation of Millar’s “Kindergarten Heroes.”  

In the initial series announcement, Millar described “Starlight” to The Hollywood Reporter as “Buzz Lightyear-meets-‘Unforgiven,'” and said, “I’ve been motoring through it for months, really having a good time with it.”

“Starlight” is scheduled to debut in March 2014 from Image Comics, as part of Millar’s “Millarworld” shared universe. “MPH,” also part of Millarworld, is scheduled to debut in May.

