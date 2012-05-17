‘Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For’ gets release date

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller are itching to get their hands dirty again in Basin City

The Dimension Films sequel, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,” has set a release date for October 4, 2013.

Mickey Rourke, Rosario Dawson and Jessica Alba are already confirmed to be reprising their roles from the first film. More original cast members are likely to return. The remaining names will be announced shortly, with plenty of new characters to be given life on the big screen.

The first “Sin City” also starred Bruce Willis, Clive Owen, Elijah Wood, Carla Gugino and a million other mugs and dames in a sprawling, multi-story digital noir about the titular town where crime, corruption, greed and lust reign supreme.

The original’s co-directors Rodriguez and Miller co-wrote the sequel’s script with Oscar winner William Monahan (“The Departed”).

Rodriguez and co. are being secretive about the plot, but we know a smattering of details, as much of it will be based on Miller’s bestselling comic book series.

Rodriguez is also at work on another sequel, “Machete Kills!” Both film are shooting in his homebase of Austin, TX.